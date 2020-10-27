One Nicholas Anthony Ubeh has claimed to have been one of the protesters who was shot at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on October 20.

Recall that the Nigerian Army denied deploying soldiers to the Lekki Tollgate despite video evidence showing uniformed soldiers shooting at the scene.

Ubeh, who said the soldiers at Lekki shot at him, was thankful to have been accepted by the hospital where the video of his survival story was shot, after being rejected by several others.

He said: “They say I have to go and do X-ray so that they can trace the gunshot on my chest.

“The soldiers at Lekki was the one that shot me.

“They initially took me to different hospitals where I was rejected before I was lucky they took me here where they treated me and I am alive.

“They didn’t collect money.

“They even took me to theatre so that the blood on my chest will be drained out.

“That is what is passing through the pipe.

“I thought I had died.

“My blood was just gushing out like a pump.

“I never knew I would be alive.

“Thank God for this hospital.”