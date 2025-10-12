Soldiers rescue more kidnap victims in Kwara, intensify operations

Troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued three more kidnapped victims from the Babanla Forest in Kwara State as the Nigerian Army intensifies its offensive against bandits terrorising communities in the state.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, Captain Stephen Nwankwo.

According to the statement, the victims were rescued during coordinated operations on Saturday following credible intelligence about the movement of the kidnappers in the area.

Nwankwo said troops deployed at the Patrol Base Babanla stormed a suspected bandit hideout and successfully rescued Oluwabusayo Taiwo, aged 25, and her three-year-old son, Taiwo Irayomide, who were abducted at Oke-Ode on September 28, 2025.

“The rescued victims are currently receiving first aid treatment at the Patrol Base sick bay and will be reunited with their family members in due course,” the statement read.

In a separate operation the same day, troops on routine patrol along a known bandit route also rescued Mohammed Sanni, a 40-year-old local tea seller from the Garkarima community. The bandits reportedly fled upon sighting the patrol team, abandoning the victim, who was found in a pool of blood.

“One Dane gun and a cutlass were recovered from the scene,” the army spokesperson added, noting that the victim was receiving medical attention at the patrol base clinic.

The Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, commended the troops for their bravery and swift response, assuring that the Nigerian Army would sustain its operations to completely flush out criminal elements from the state.

“We remain fully committed to the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to intensify operations to restore peace and stability across Kwara State and its environs,” Barkins said.

Saturday’s rescue came barely 24 hours after troops of the same operation freed two kidnapped victims in Idofin, Irepodun Local Government Area, following a fierce gun duel with the abductors.

Earlier in the week, the army had also rescued two persons in Lafiagi after engaging suspected bandits who had abducted them from a nearby village.

Residents in parts of Ifelodun, Edu and Patigi LGAs have repeatedly called for a stronger security presence as bandit activities continue to threaten farming and local trade in the region.

The coordinated response by troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA marks a renewed determination by the military to restore normalcy to affected communities in Kwara and neighbouring states.