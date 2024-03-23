Soldiers rescue 16 abducted Sokoto children, woman

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadrin Daji have rescued 16 Almajiris and a woman abducted in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Some terrorists had invaded the LGA on March 9, 2024, and kidnapped the victims.

The DHQ, in a statement on Saturday, by the Director of Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, said the troops with local authorities and government agencies worked together to ensure the freedom of the hostages.

He noted that the rescued victims had been handed over to the Sokoto state government.

The statement read, “Recall terrorists invaded and kidnapped 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman in Gada LGA of Sokoto State.

“On 21 March 2024, the military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued these hostages.

“The rescued hostages have been handed over to the Sokoto State Government for further action. ”

Edward, however, said the military had extended its resources to find and rescue kidnapped victims in the country.

He vowed that the military would not rest on its oars until terrorists and other non-state actors abducting citizens are brought to book.

Edward said, “Additionally, the armed forces are extending all of its efforts and resources to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until they are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law. The military would not rest until all kidnapped hostages are rescued.”

Edward also noted that troops would deploy the same efforts to fish out those behind the death of its personnel in Delta State.

Also Read

He said, ” Furthermore, troops are deploying the same effort to track down the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State on 14 March 2024.”

He said the banner of wanted persons would be deployed in strategic locations.

He said, ” Indeed, to curb the freedom of action of terrorists and the perpetrators of insecurity across the country, the military has released banners of wanted terrorist and their cohorts.

“The banners would be deployed in strategic areas across the country. The deployment of the banner is for ease of recognition and arrest of the wanted persons. The public is urged to cooperate and report, please.”