Soldiers, Officers decorated for gallantry against Boko Haram

Brigadier General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Acting Sector III Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole and Multinational Joint Task Force, on Saturday decorated officers and soldiers for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency.

He said at the Medal Parade in Monguno that it is customary for the military to honour deserving officers and soldiers.

Abubakar urged them to continue to do more in their commitment to service to the nation, adding that their medal ceremony was symbolic as it coincided with the nation’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

While reminding the troops of the myriads of security challenges bedeviling the nation with its consequential economic realities, he charged all troops to remain steadfast, resilient and professional to surmount all the glaring challenges.

The Commander expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for their sustained support to the troops, which he said remains a motivation factor.

He also thanked the Theatre Commander North East Operation Hadin Kai and the Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force for their strategic guidance and direction that led to successes in the fight against insurgency.

Abubakar, who reiterated the troops loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief, said the administration has sustained provision of needed logistics and equipments to the military for its operations.

In his good will message, the Chairman of Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, Alhaji Ahmed Kyari, lauded the military for ensuring and maintaining peace in Monguno zone.

Kyari, represented by the Vice Chairman, Malam Sanda Amodu, said the return of peace to Monguno and and environs provided the enabling environment that led to resettlement of communities earlier displaced by the insurgency.

The event also dovetailed into a sendforth ceremony for the Naval Base Lake Chad Commander, Commodore K. Muhammad, who handed over to Commodore Y.B. Okeke and the decoration of some officers who benefited from this year’s promotion exercise of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force.