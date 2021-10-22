Soldiers kill three suspected IPOB members in Abia

Three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been killed by soldiers on guard at a branch of a first generation bank in Arochukwu town, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Commissioner, Abia State Police Command, Janet Agbede, disclosed the development on Thursday.

Agbede said members of the group, numbering about 50, had attacked the soldiers with guns and machetes.

She said in the ensuing gun duel, the soldiers overpowered the suspected IPOB members, killing no fewer than three of them, with many fleeing with bullet wounds.

She said: “The soldiers made a counter-attack and three of the hoodlums were neutralized during the exchange of fire.

“The superior firing power of the soldiers made the hoodlums disperse.

“As of now, effort has been intensified to track down the fleeing hoodlums.”

Agbede then urged the public to report anyone seen with bullet wounds to the nearest Police Station or any law enforcement agent.

—