Soldiers kill policeman at checkpoint after altercation

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have killed a policeman, Constable Ukasha Muhammed, at a checkpoint in Bauchi State.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Wakil said: “On 10th October 2025, at about 22:35 hours, information received by the Command indicated a serious incident involving a patrol team led by Inspector Hussaini Samaila during a routine patrol in the Bayan Gari area.

“The patrol team encountered an assault on one of its members, Constable Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), by two individuals in front of Padimo Hotel.

“The remaining members of the team responded swiftly.”

Wakil said that the detained individual had been identified as Private Usman Mubarak (23NA/84/5346), assigned to the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “Subsequently, at about 23:05 hours, Private Yakubu Yahuza (23NA/85/10185) and Private Godspower Gabriel (23NA/84/5654), both partially dressed in military uniform and armed with rifles, approached the team and fatally shot Constable Ukasha Muhammed in the left chest before fleeing the vicinity.”

He said the victim was evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where he was pronounced dead.

Wakil added that the remains of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary, and the detained soldiers: Private Yakubu Yahuza and Private Godspower Gabriel, were currently in Police custody.

The Command has constituted a team of homicide investigators, composed of seasoned detectives, tasked with conducting a professional, diligent, and timely investigation to establish evidence, clear all doubts, and ensure that justice is served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols vital to the detailed investigation.