A video has gone viral showing some soldiers grumbling over the ill-treatment meted to them by a Captain.

One of those who shared the video on Tuesday was former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former Minister of Culture shared the video on his Instagram page.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Our boys deserve better.

“This is unacceptable.”

In the video, the soldiers, who are battling banditry in Zamfara and adjoining States, accused one of their Captains of sending them into an open field from an empty hall, where they resided.

The soldiers said the open field exposes them to reptiles, especially dangerous snakes, in the area.

One of the soldiers was also heard in the background saying the Captain chased all of them to sleep outside.

They also claimed that a snake bit a soldier on the head the previous day.