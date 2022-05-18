Soldiers disrupt OAU students protest on ASUU strike

Soldiers have disrupted the protest by students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, South Western Nigeria, over the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The protesters mounted barricades on two lanes of the Ife/Ilesha/ Akure expressway.

The barricades mounted close to the Oduduwa University roundabout and Moro end of the expressway caused a gridlock on the busy highway.

The military men forced their way through the barricades by dismantling it.

Nigeria Association of University Students(NANS) member, Ayobami Eruobami said: “The soldiers threatened to kill us for not allowing them to pass on the expressway.

“They wanted us to use their guns that really scared some of our people at the barricades. They forced their way through the barricades but we reconvened after they left to continue the protest.”

OAU Student Union Government SUG Vice President of OAU, Grace Aworanti berated the soldiers, saying: “We are pressing for our demand. It is unfortunate that they are using guns on us who are harmless and demanding our rights.”