At least three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed, while others were wounded in an ambush coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Ja’alta along Gajiram-Monguno Road, Borno State on Saturday.

The convoy, comprising of Military personnel and members of the CJTF, was heading to the base in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area, when they came under heavy attack by the Boko Haram faction of the ISWAP in five gun trucks.

The attack came some hours after Governor Babagana Zulum visited Baga on a working visit, where he supported the newly resettled Baga community with food items.

A Civilian Joint Task Force member who escaped the ambush told PRNigeria that a heavy fight ensued with the terrorist for more than one hour as the military sent reinforcement, with some terrorists were killed.

The CJTF member said: “The insurgents shot two of our civilian Joint Task Force and three soldiers.

“Several others were wounded, including one inside my truck.

“The troops of Sector 3 Headquarters from Monguno were quickly deployed in repelling the ambush and killed some of the terrorists.

“We are not part of the Governor’s entourage.

“You know the Civilian JTF were newly enlisted to join the military in the front line by complimenting their efforts to fight Boko Haram.

“So we were returning to our base when we fell into the ambush.”

PRNigeria also learnt that the Governor’s entourage comprising of senior government officials and security advanced team had arrived Baga town at about 10am on Saturday, while the governor was flown into the town with a helicopter for the official visit.