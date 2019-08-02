Soldiers from the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army at a checkpoint in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State have allegedly raped a female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

According to available information, the incident happened on Wednesday.

It involved a Part 3 student of the Department of Religious and African Studies, who was on her way to the campus.

A student of AAUA said they were in a commercial bus when one of the soldiers at the checkpoint, simply identified as Lance Corporal Sunday, ordered her out of the vehicle.

Sunday was said to have taken the lady to their cubicle where she was allegedly gang raped by the soldiers.

The source said: “We were coming from Akungba in a minibus on Wednesday evening.

“On getting to the checkpoint, this soldier (Sunday) looked inside our bus and pointed to the lady and ordered her to get down.

“We didn’t know why he did that.

“When the lady alighted, he took her to their mini-barracks and asked us to leave the scene.

“Out of fear we left the place, hoping that she will be released immediately, but she was not released until after one hour later.

“After that, we discovered that she was serially raped by the soldiers at the checkpoint.

“Immediately, we went to Ikare Police Station to report the incident and rushed her to Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko for examination and treatment.

“As I am talking to you, she is at the hospital and doctors confirmed that she was raped.

“This is not the first time such a thing will be happening at the soldiers’ checkpoint in the town.

“The commuters, who are mostly students that live in Ikare, are often harassed sexually, especially in the evening.

“The soldiers will be using their hands to press our breasts while inside a cab, in the name of stop and search.”

A source at Ikare Police Station confirmed that the incident was reported at the station at about 7.15pm on Wednesday and acted on the information.

The source said: “The matter was reported here but I won’t say more on it.

“When we complete our investigation, it would be sent to the headquarters in Akure.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

Joseph said: “I have not been briefed about the matter.

“I will have to call the Ikare Division and I will call you back when I get the details.”

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar, denied the allegation.

Abubakar said if there is such complaint, it should be presented at the Brigade Command in Akure for proper action.

He said his officers and men are aware of the penalty for such infraction and would thus not engage in such.

The Head of Media and Protocol Unit of the university, Victor Akinpelumi, however, said the management of the institution was aware of the incident and had commenced investigation into it.

Akinpelumi said: “The management is aware and the investigation had commenced.

“The university has set up a panel to look into the matter and we will get back to you.”