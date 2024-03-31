Soldier stabs trader to death, sparks protest in Ondo

A yet-to-be-identified soldier has stabbed a 27-year-old trader, Ezeani Ebuka, to death in Akure, the Ondo State capital, leading to a massive protest on Saturday.

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the development, adding that it was working to identify the soldier.

Traders on Saturday stormed the streets of Arakale in Akure to protest the killing.

The blocked the road, preventing commercial and vehicular activities.

Newsmen were informed that before the storming of the market by some soldiers, one of them had earlier had an argument with Ebuka.

This did not go down well with the soldier, who then went to mobilise his colleagues.

Also Read

On their return to the market, one of the soldiers stabbed the trader, who died on the spot.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the killing of the trader by the soldier.

Odunlami told newsmen: “Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier.

“The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested.”