A Soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Ondo State, Innocent Victor, has been arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Also arrested was a newly-recruited Policeman, David Friday, who is attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Parading the Soldier and Policeman on Thursday at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters in Akure, the Command’s Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said they allegedly attacked and robbed some persons in Akure, the state capital, using dangerous weapons.

Salami said the operation was carried out at Ojadale junction, adding that Friday had earlier stolen an exhibit motorcycle at his duty post before he was caught for another robbery act.

He said: “He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger.

“We paraded them and the victims identified them.

“Other victims came and identified them.

“When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court.”

Salami said some of the items they reportedly stole were N6,000; one itel phone valued at N8,500; 30 litres of petrol; and N125,000.

Victor however denied involvement in the robbery.

He said: “I was only arrested for being on illegal duty, not robbery.”