Soldier, petrol smuggler burnt to death near Seme border

Two persons, including a Soldier, identified as Sergeant G Abdullahi, have been burnt to death while pursuing a petroleum product smuggler on motorcycle on Badagry-Seme Border Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:15pm last week Saturday at Sitto area.

The petrol smuggler on the motorcycle had a head on collision with another petrol laden motorcycle, igniting fire.

It was gathered that Solomon Donna, the petroleum smuggler, had already escaped the checkpoint before he was pursued by the soldier who arrested him.

A source said: “Security men at Arakab Junction checkpoint, Sitto, Badagry ordered a motorcyclist who was carrying petroleum product to stop, but he refused to stop and escaped.

“This prompted Abdullahi to pursue the petrol smuggler, got him arrested, and ordered him back to their checkpoint.

“However, while returning, both followed one-way and had head on collusion with another on coming motorcycle carrying petroleum product.

“This resulted to explosion and Donna was burnt to death on the spot, while Abdullahi and another rider were burnt beyond recognition.

“The soldier and others were rushed to Badagry General Hospital for medical attention.

Abdullahi later died at Badagry General Hospital.

“The corpse of the smuggler was later removed by his relations for burial, while the soldier’s body was deposited at Badagry hospital mortuary.

The Nigeria Police Division in Badagry, however, said it was yet to receive official report of the incident.