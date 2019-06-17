In the early hours of Sunday, troops of 29 Battalion of 6 Division Nigerian Army and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps guarding Shell Petroleum Development Company Trans National Pipelines at Gio community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants who were hitherto prevented from vandalising the 24″ and 28″ TNP.

During the ensuing fire fight, one soldier and two operatives of the NSCDC lost their lives and their weapons – one AK 47 and two G3 rifles – were carted away by the assailants.

An immediate reinforcement by troops at the location led to the cordon and search of the general area with the view to finding any criminal believed to be harbouring within the communities, the spokesman of the Division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement on Sunday.

Iliyasu said reliable intelligence led to the tracking of the prime suspect, a notorious cultist and illegal oil bunkering kingpin, Korobe Menele Loveday, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for terrorising communities in the state.

He said consequently at about 9am, troops, cashing in on available information, sighted a white Toyota Hilux vehicle without number plate, hastily driven with four occupants.

He said efforts to stop the vehicle by troops at a checkpoint was ignored, adding: “The gallant troops chased the speeding vehicle and caught up with the suspects around Kira Junction, along Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic.

“Sensing danger, the occupants opened fire at the troops in a bid to escape.

“Troops reacted and incapacitated the militants’ vehicle.

“As a result, the bandits abandoned their vehicle and fled to the bush.

“However, one of the criminals was gunned down and was identified as the wanted notorious cultists and illegal oil bunkering kingpin Korobe Menele – popularly known as MENE.”

Iliyasu said this with Loveday escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the scene and in the vehicle included one K2 Rifle, two Magazines loaded with 52 Rounds of 5.56mm, some personal effects, one pair of vehicle plate number KRK 95DP RIVERS and some documents.

Iliyasu said the body and other recovered exhibits have been handed over to the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC for further action, while troops continue to track the remaining fleeing bandits to face justice.

He said: “The General Officer Commanding 6 Division Major General Jamil Sarham use this opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the Division in protecting lives and properties of law abiding citizens in Rivers State. He also solicits the cooperation of all stakeholders in tackling insecurity within the Niger Delta region through sharing of credible information to the security agencies.”