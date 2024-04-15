Soldier kills girlfriend, dumps body inside barrack

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that a Private, Adamu Muhammad, has killed his girlfriend, Hauwakulu Tabra, and dumped her corpse inside the barracks in Enugu State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Nwachukwu said Muhammad was not a repented Boko Haram recruited by the Army as contained in a story on the incident.

He said: “Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army….

“The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

“However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically.

“Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

“The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

“The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Miss Hauwakulu Tabra and also emphatically assert that at no time has the NA enlisted repentant Boko Haram members into its fold as mischievously insinuated.

“The general public should be rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks.”