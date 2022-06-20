Soldier kills fuel attendant at filling station in Niger State

A yet-to-be-identified soldier has killed a fuel attendant in Shafa filling station in Minna, Niger state capital.

The incident occurred in the Bosso road branch of Shafa filling station.

It was learnt that the incident happened when the fuel attendant tried to intervene in the tussle between his manager and the soldier.

The soldier, it was gathered, had some issues with the station manager, which turned into a hot argument leading to the duo slapping each other.

Eyewitnesses said that the fuel attendant, who was angry over the behaviour of the soldier, brought out a cutlass to threaten the soldier.

As he was threatening the soldier with the cutlass without touching him, the soldier brought out his gun and shot the fuel attendant.

It was learnt that the boy was rushed to the Minna General Hospital but died before getting there.

The hospital staff said that the fuel attendant was confirmed dead on arrival.

When contacted, the Niger Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident describing it as unfortunate

He said that investigation into the unfortunate incident has commenced adding that tactical teams have been deployed to the area and normalcy was restored.

The station has been closed down. The Nation