Soldier killed in clash between policemen and military operatives

A Soldier has been killed in a clash between policemen and military operatives in Adamawa State, the State Police Command has said.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Nguroje, on Monday.

Nguroje said in the statement: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, has strongly condemned the recent conflict between police officers and military along Numan Road that resulted in an exchange of fire and murder of a military officer, all in the line of duty to protect the citizenry.

“The CP warns that attacks on security officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the command holds the lives of all security personnel are sacrosanct, and such unwarranted conflict would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.”

The statement also quoted the Commissioner of Police as stressing that it is vital for the police to work with sister security agents to enable them advance their mandate of protecting the citizens better.

It added: “The police boss appealed for calm as the top management of both security agencies are doing everything legally possible to address the situation.”