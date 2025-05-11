Soldier in custody over alleged assault – Army

The Nigerian Army says it has taken into custody Private Christopher Emmanuel, who allegedly assaulted a female vendor, Doshima, in Kula, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue Area.

This was revealed in a statement by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, Captain Abdullahi Osabo.

In the statement on Sunday, Osabo said the Headquarters Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) took cognisance of the incident, which occurred on May 6, 2025 and reported on May 8, 2025.

He said the incident might have stemmed from a dispute over an unpaid debt, with allegations suggesting that the soldier claimed the woman insulted him during a phone conversation.

According to him, it is further alleged that this confrontation may have escalated into a physical altercation, which is now under investigation.

Osabo said: “Private Christopher Emmanuel is currently in custody, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for human rights abuses and will take disciplinary action based on findings of the investigation.

“The leadership of the Nigerian Army assures the general public and the victim that justice will be served in line with the military’s high standards.

“OPWS strongly condemns any form of indiscipline or human rights abuse by its personnel.”

Osabo urged members of the public to report abuses by Nigerian Army personnel to the Human Rights Desk helpline instead of using social media.

He gave the assurance that all reports of infractions by army personnel were viewed seriously, investigated, and sanctions applied where personnel were found culpable.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” he added.

