Soldier allegedly stabs police constable to death in Jalingo

In a tragic turn of event, a newly recruited soldier, Dauda Dedan, has allegedly stabbed a Police constable, Aaron John, of Taraba State Police Command, to death in Jalingo.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the incident to Newsmen in Jalingo on Wednesday.

According to the PPRO, the unfortunate incident occurred at 9:00 p.m. on Monday in Mayo-Goyi, a suburb of Jalingo town.

Lashen said that the late John, who was alerted by some residents of the area over a misunderstanding between them and the soldier, was caught in the middle of the chaos, which led to the soldier stabbing him.

The PPRO, who stated that the soldier was currently at large, said that the army had already commenced an investigation into the matter, and had assured the Police of tracking down the suspect to face the full wrath of the law.

“We have reported the matter to the 6 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, and we have been given full assurances of tracking down the fugitive soldier to face the full wrath of the law.

“Both the army and the police are working hand in hand. We have gotten to the house of the soldier, we would ensure he is arrested and is brought to book accordingly,” he said.

Lashen, therefore, maintained that the relationship between the two security agencies was very cordial.

