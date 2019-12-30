Frontman Dominic Solanke admitted Cherries had to “regroup mentally” in a bid to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea youngster was recalled to Eddie Howe’s line-up for Saturday’s 2-0 reverse at Brighton.

Defeat was the Dorset club’s seventh in nine games and put them just two points above the relegation zone.

But Solanke, who could be involved in a relegation scrap for the first time in his career, backed Cherries’ quality to steer clear on the bottom three.

Speaking ahead of New Year’s Day’s crucial showdown at West Ham, England international Solanke told the Daily Echo: “Every team has bad runs, we just have to get out of it.

“We have such a talented squad. We just need to regroup mentally and think about what we can do to start winning again.

“We didn’t manage to get the win on Saturday but hopefully we can get the win on Wednesday.

“We are just going to have to bounce back, recover over the next few days and hopefully we can go there and get a result.

“There are still a lot of games in the season to go, so hopefully we can pick back up our form and go on a good run of games.”

Solanke’s start against the Seagulls was his first in four league outings.

Assessing the defeat to the Graham Potter’s men, he added: “We went down after a few minutes and that’s always a bit of a blow.

“But I think in the first half we created quite a few chances. If we’d taken one of the them the game would have been totally different.

“We didn’t manage to be clinical enough in that period.”