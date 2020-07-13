Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has praised two-goal striker Dominic Solanke after his first goals for the club helped them to a 4-1 win over Leicester City.

The win gives Howe a chance of staying up at the end of the season while Leicester’s place in the top four is under threat when Manchester United play Southampton on Monday night.

Speaking after the game, Howe praised Solanke, saying: “I thought he was very good today.

“He took his goals very well, both showed his qualities.

“I always believe Dominic is going to be a massive player for us in the future and that will do his confidence the world of good.

“Dominic is a very unique player, he has attributes we really like and value and I think he’s done very well mentally to make sure outside noise doesn’t affect him.

“We needed to change things at half-time and had the mentality that we had to go for it.

“Thankfully we were able to swing things round, we had tactical issues in the first half but the main change was mental.

“It was almost the situation was as bleak as it could be, we had to find something, no fear.

“We did that right from the off and it vastly improved our performance.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believed his side paid the price for complacency after their early season form tailed off after the winter break.

He said: “I didn’t see that coming but we are not good enough to get too comfortable.

“We were in control of the game, Bournemouth changed their shape and you expect a 10-minute spell when you are up against it.

“But we let them into the game with a penalty and I was very disappointed with how we played from there.

“It’s not like us, we are a team that is strong mentally and we don’t concede many goals.

“It’s a red card.

“We should defend the goal better but (Soyuncu) lashed out.

“You offer the referee the opportunity to send you off.

“It’s massive to lose him for the next three games.

“If you think about what is at stake you have lost your focus.”