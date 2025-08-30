Sokoto: Two dead, nine rescued in fresh boat mishap

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has confirmed another fatal boat mishap for the third time within this month at Jaranja River in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, with two confirmed dead and nine rescued.

The Area Manager in Sokoto State, Bala Bello, made the revelation in an interview he granted the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto, the state capital.

Bello, who said the accident occurred in the afternoon of Friday, attributed it to negligence, canoe overloading, and safety rules violation.

He explained that a rescue team that comprised officials from NIWA, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and Red Cross Society had been deployed to the scene.

He said the team confirmed the casualty figures while search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the missing persons.

The Area Manager reiterated that NIWA had been engaging riverine communities on safety measures, guidelines, use of life jackets, and other considerations on water usage.

NAN recalls that the Sokoto State Government confirmed the death of four passengers, 41 survivors and five missing persons in a boat mishap on August 17 at Kojiyo Village in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

Another incident occurred on August 22 at Faji Community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state, while the present incident was the third within the month.

Speaking at the scene, Malam Tukur Abubakar, the NEMA Head of Rescue and Rehabilitation, said search and rescue operations were ongoing in order to locate the missing persons.

A resident, Malam Abubakar Jabbi, from La, told NAN that nine persons were rescued by local divers, one body recovered, while a female body among the boat passengers is still missing.

