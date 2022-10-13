Sokoto NUJ rejoices with Chris Isiguzo over national award

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Council has rejoiced with the President of the union, Chris Isiguzo, over the award of Member of Federal Republic conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It spoke in a statement on Wednesday by its Chairman and Secretary, Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori and Muhammad Bello.

It described the award as historic.

According to it, the award is a big honour to the entire membership of the union in the country.

The statement said: “We, members of the pen profession in Sokoto State, congratulate and heartily rejoice with our national president over this great feat.

“We are proud of you as our leader and we pray to God to continue to lift you and our great union in the general interest of all Nigerians.”

The statement appreciated Buhari for considering people with good reputation for the national honours award.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President had on Tuesday conferred national honours award on 447 people at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the National Honours Award Investiture 2022 programme, 450 people received awards, bringing the total number of awardees since 1963 to 5,341.

Out of the 450 recipients, six were awarded Grand Commanders of the Order of the Niger, 55 Commanders of the Order of the Federal Republic and 74 Members of the Order of the Federal Republic.

While 77 were awarded Officers of the Order of the Federal Republic, 110 bagged Officers of the Order of the Niger and 55 Members of the Order of the Niger.

Others were: Commanders of the Order of the Niger, 65; Federal Republic Medal – First Class, four; and Federal Republic Medal – Second Class, four.