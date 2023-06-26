Sokoto Killing: MURIC condemns action, warns extremists against jungle justice

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the murder of a butcher, Usman Buda in Sokoto and urged the State’s Ummah to stop taking law into their hands anytime there is an alleged case of blasphemy.

MURIC in a statement signed Monday by its Sokoto State Chapter’s Chairman, Muhammad Mansur Aliyu asserted that Islam abhors jungle justice, because it would lead to the termination of innocent lives and destruction of the properties of innocent persons.

The chapter stressed that Islam did not allow people to do what they like or take laws into their hands as they deem fit, adding that It is only the courts (Shariah and common law courts) that have powers to execute the accused after proving them guilty through fair trial, noting that this position can be found in many Qur’anic verses such as Qur’an 4:65, 6:57, 12:40 and 43:10 among others.

“It is not in dispute that Islamic law provides a death sentence against anybody who insults, defames or brings disrepute to the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (Peace and Blessing of Allah be Upon Him). However, Islamic law does not leave the killing open in the hands of private individuals as it happened in the case of Usman Buda.

“In fact, Islamic law stipulates that the offence of blasphemy like other offences should be established through evidence by witnesses before a court of law and the Court shall pronounce such a person guilty of the blasphemy before execution could be carried out by the authorities” the statement stressed.

MURIC reiterated that while it condemned the murder of Buda, urged Muslims to stop jungle justice and allow the law to take its course whenever issues of such nature arise.

Late Buda was killed last Saturday in the North West State over an alleged blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammed (SAW).