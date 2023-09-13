Sokoto journalists trained on libel law, ethics

No fewer than 33 journalists practising in Sokoto State have been trained on the ethics of their profession and the law of libel.

The two-day training was organised by Humint Development Consult Limited in collaboration with Daria Media Nigeria Limited.

The event drew professionals from various media outlets across the state.

The training, themed “Capacity Building for Professional Competence in the Practice of Journalism in Nigeria,” aimed to enhance journalists’ skills and their understanding of crucial aspects of journalism.

At the closing ceremony on Wednesday in Sokoto, Ms Balkisu Saidu of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), emphasised the importance for journalists to grasp the concepts of libel, defamation and slander in their reportage.

Saidu said that journalists should avoid defamation, slander and libel in their reports due to legal consequences.

“In cases of criminal defamation, specific sanctions, including fines and imprisonment, are provided by the law,” she said.

She added that journalists, particularly those involved in online publications, should also pay attention to the provisions of the Cybercrime Act of 2015.

“While the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, guarantees freedom of expression and the press, these rights are subject to the rights of others, which are equally protected by the law,” Saidu explained.

Prof. Hajara Sanda of Bayero University Kano (BUK) also urged Nigerian journalists to be proficient in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.

In her paper titled “Appropriate Language and Conduct in Journalism Practice in Nigeria,” Sanda emphasised the importance of cultural awareness for journalists.

“The digital age has made it easier for information to cross linguistic divides, but it has also made it crucial for journalists to be accurate and precise in their language usage,” she advised.

A communique issued at the end of the training, signed by Prof. Aminu Mikailu, Chairman of the Workshop, and Dr Abubakar Mohammed, the Director of Humint Development Consult, recommended that journalists should seek the truth and report it in the discharge of their duties.

“Journalists should be aware that freedom to speak, write or transmit information is not absolute; therefore, they should refrain from spreading fake news in the interest of national development, peace and stability in Nigeria,” the communique stated.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of Certificates of Attendance to participants.