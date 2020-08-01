The First Lady of Sokoto State, Hajiya Maryam Tambuwal, will be the Guest Speaker at the Media Women Forum webinar taking place on August 1 at 6pm via Zoom.

She will be speaking on: “Gender-Based Violence: Why Does It Persist?”

A statement by the Convener of the Forum, Olori Janet Afolabi, said the webinar will also examine the rising cases of rape and domestic violence as part of measures aimed at finding solutions to societal vices.

The Media Women Forum is a group of senior female Editors, Media owners, Broadcasters and Media Lecturers within and outside Nigeria.

It was founded to champion the cause of women and children.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89836522897