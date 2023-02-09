Sokoto deputy Governor denies resigning from PDP despite viral letter

Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, deputy governor of Sokoto, has denied resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aminu Abubakar, Iya’s director of press, told TheCable in a telephone chat on Thursday that his principal is still a member of the PDP.

Abubakar said the deputy governor was not aware of the letter.

“I just spoke with my principal,” he said.

“It is not true. The letter does not emanate from him. He did not sign it. He is still in PDP.”

In a viral letter circulating online on Thursday, the Sokoto deputy governor allegedly wrote to his ward chairperson that he has resigned from the PDP.

“I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8t February 2023. I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP,” the purported letter reads.