The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, has died at the age of 62 after a protracted illness.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Muktar Dodo-Iya, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto that the deceased passed on in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, leaving behind two wives and seven children.

He said Tureta was once a member representing Tureta Local Government Area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/DangeShuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

Similarly, the Commissioner served as Commissioner during former Governor Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.

Meanwhile, preparations for his burial have commenced in his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports.