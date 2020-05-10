The Sokoto State Commissioner of Land and Housing, Surajo Gatawa, is dead.

The development was confirmed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello, on Sunday.

Bello said Gatawa, 62, has since been buried in his former residence on Sama Road, opposite Babban Tanki in Sokoto according to Islamic rites.

He said in the statement: “Born September 15, 1957, late Gatawa, an astute politician was a Councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area between 1988-1989.

“He also became the Chairman of the same local government area from 1991-1993. Between 1999-2007 he was a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency.

“During Governor Tambuwal’s first tenure, he was the Commissioner of Social Welfare. Four years later he was moved to the position he held until his death.

“Late Hon. Gatawa is survived by three wives and many children.”