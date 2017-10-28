Sokoto bye-election: Accreditation, voting ongoing

Accreditation and voting are ongoing in polling units in Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in Sokoto State for the bye-elections to replace the late Abdullahi Wamakko, a member of the House of Representatives.

There are efficient security personnel in all polling units where 22 political parties present candidates’ agents.

Election materials and workers have been around as early as at 8am and voters have been getting on well in the centres.

At Yaryaha, Sarkin-Yamma and Rumfar Falke polling units in Kware town, party agents approved that physically challenged persons should vote easily without following the queue.

A National Youth Service Corps election worker, Okpala Uche, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the election has so far been peaceful.

In Wamakko town, Arkilla, Dindaye, Gidan Dare, Gidan-Kara and Kalambaina polling units, the election processes are going hitch-free.

Women turnout is impressive, while there are two security officers per polling unit with security patrol teams moving round for security amid normal business activities in the towns.

Malam Abdulaziz Arzuka and Muhammad Usman, All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party polling agents respectively, told NAN that the election processes were outstanding.