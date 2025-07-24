Sokoto bans ‘signing-out’ parties in secondary schools

The Sokoto State Government has banned all forms of “signing-out” celebrations by graduating secondary school students across the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof Ahmad Ladan Ala, announced the ban on Thursday, citing rising incidents of student misconduct, vandalism, and public disturbances associated with such events.

The directive affects both public and private schools.

Ala said the signing-out trend has deviated from its original celebratory intent and now undermines the values of discipline, academic focus, and responsible conduct that the state’s education system strives to promote.

“All principals have been directed to take immediate steps to prevent students from organising or participating in any form of signing-out celebrations, whether within or outside school premises,” the commissioner stated.

The ministry also called on parents and guardians to support the directive by discouraging their children from engaging in activities that undermine discipline and the academic values promoted by schools.

The directive, signed by the Director of Examination Matters, Abubakar Abdullahi, is to be enforced with full compliance by all heads of secondary schools in Sokoto State.

The signing-out tradition in Nigerian secondary schools typically involves final-year students marking the end of their exams with celebrations, writing farewell messages on each other’s uniforms, and sometimes engaging in rowdy behaviour.

