The Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Khadi Tambari Usman as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal Sokoto State and three Permanent members of the state Judicial Service Commission.

The confirmation followed a motion to screen the nominees during Tuesday’s plenary, moved by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela).

Ambarura said the appointment was in compliance with the provision of section 276 sub-section (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He said: “It empowers the state Governor to make the appointment of Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Sokoto State on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

“As well as Section 197 and other relevant sections of the Constitution, which also empowers the Governor to make the appointment of Permanent Members of the state Judicial Service Commission, subject to confirmation by the state Assembly.

“In view of this, Governor Aminu Tambuwal has submitted the name of Khadi Tambari Usman as a nominee for confirmation as Grand Khadi Sharia Court of Appeal of the state Court of Appeal.

“This, as well as the names of Abdullahi Maccido, Abdulkadir Tambuwal and Abubakar Chika as the Permanent Members, state Judicial Service Commission respectively.

“Moreover, the nomination followed the retirement of the Grand Khadi as well as expiration of tenure of the former permanent members of the state Judicial Service Commission.”

The Assembly, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, unanimously confirmed the appointees after screening at the Committee of the whole.