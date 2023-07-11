Sokoto Assembly confirms 17 aides to Governor Aliyu

828 828

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of 17 Special Advisers to Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

At a plenary session Tuesday, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Tukur Bala, presented the Governor’s letter requesting the house to approve and confirm the appointment of his aides.

According to him, the request is in accordance with section 196 and other relevant section of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“This is on the appointment of any person to the post of Special Advisers, following due consultations in line with relevant procedures as contained in the enabling regulations.

“This is also in consideration of the government’s desire to fast-track developmental programmes across the state, which will require more hands of assistance,” he added.

The Lawmakers thereafter adopted the request when the speaker put the matter into a voice vote.