The Sokoto State House of Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the state government to immortalise indigenes who lost their lives in the A.D.C. plane crash on October 29, 2006.

This followed a motion moved by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (PDP-Isa), and seconded by Alhaji Atiku Gande (PDP- Silame) during the plenary sitting on Thursday.

Modachi said that the motion was intended to draw the attention of the assembly on the need to assist the families of the state indigenes who lost their lives during the plane crash and request for the deceased to be immortalised.

“The members may recall that on the October 29, 2006, an ADC plane crashed shortly after take-off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where more than 100 persons died.

“The plane claimed the lives of the Sultan of Sokoto, late Muhammadu Maccido, former Deputy Governor Garba Silame and Senators, Badamasi Maccido and Sule Yari-Gandi respectively.

“Other personalities include; former Commissioner of Education Dr. Sanusi Junaidu, Rep. Abdulrahman Shagari and former National Commissioner Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Bello Kware among others,” he said.

He added that the personalities died after attending National Education Submit presided over by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The lawmaker said the deceased personalities had during their lifetime contributed immensely toward the development of the state.

“In fact, their contributions to the state and national development remained pivotal to the sustenance of peace, unity, democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“They paid the supreme price in active service while contributing their quotas on the ways to reform education sector in the country. They therefore deserve to be remembered and honoured,” he added.

According to him, it is also important to note that the deceased left behind their mothers, widows and orphans whom are now in need because of the vacuum created by their demise.

“These people need to be assisted and supported in order to ease their socio-economic hardship. We therefore need to stand by them by offering help and support to their families,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the members.

In another development, the Assembly has adopted motions for the construction of 35km road linking villages in Goronyo and Gada local government areas and 15km road linking villages in Bodinga and Yabo LGAs.

The motions were sponsored by Kabiru Dauda (APC- Gada East) and Tukur Bala (APC- Bodinga South), co-sponsored by Abubakar Yabo (APC- Yabo) respectively.