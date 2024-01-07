Sokefun tasks Nigerian clerics on proper research into Bible, Quran

A Nigerian Author, Gbenga Sokefun, has advised Pastors to study the Quran, and Islamic clerics to also research into the Bible, for proper understanding of the two religions.

Sokefun gave the advice, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Sunday.

The Author said proper understanding of the Bible and Quran by Pastors and Islamic clerics would enable them to guide their congregants correctly without bias and sentiments.

Also Read:

He said the understanding of the two religions would put an end to religious sentiments, foster understanding and encourage peaceful co-existence and unity among Nigerians.

Sofekun said: “We need more education and enlightenment for our clergymen. Pastors should read the Quran and Islamic clerics should also read the Bible, to have a kind of comparative analysis of the two religions.

“This will help them understand and respect all religions as well as help to guide their followers and also foster the unity of Nigerians.

“With full knowledge of the two religions, they will be well guided not to preach hate on their pulpits.

“We need to encourage more education and research into other people’s religion”.

Sokefun is a multi-talented Nigerian-American author, lawyer, industrialist and a music executive, who wrote “Adigun”.

“Adigun” is a sprawling saga, which describes the experiences of two West African boys, Adigun and Chike, forced by different (though related) circumstances to spend their late teens and early adulthood in separate western counties-one in the UK and the other in the U.S.