SOKAPU elects new National President

Tabara Kato has emerged as the new National President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union in a keenly contested election.

He emerged winner after scoring 342 votes to beat his only challenger, Samuel Achie, with 299 votes.

The election, which stretched into the early hours of Sunday, saw over 600 delegates from across the country cast their ballot for different offices.

The election was conducted by the electoral committee led by Andrew Yakubu, who declared Kato winner.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his inauguration along with other elected executives, Kato thanked the people for electing him and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work for the unity and progress of the Southern Kaduna people.

He said: “It is very important that we are united as a people because without unity, we cannot achieve much.

“So, I want to assure you all that I will work with my team to correct the mistakes of the past and put Southern Kaduna on the path of peace, unity and progress.”

The new leader said he was determined to reposition SOKAPU to more effectively address issues affecting Southern Kaduna.

His opponent on his part described the electoral process as satisfactory and commended the delegates from across the country for their orderly conduct.

Achie offered to work with the new president and his team in moving Southern Kaduna and its people to enviable heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that SOKAPU is the socio-cultural umbrella body of all the 67 ethnic nationalities of the Southern part of Kaduna covering 12 of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.