Sodiya to chair 2023 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum

The President of the Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Simon Adesina Sodiya, would on June 8 chair the 2023 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa forum series on Internet Governance for Development holding at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotel, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos.

Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, Remmy Nweke, said this.

Nweke said Sodiya, professor of Computer Science, Information Security at University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State and a seasoned professional, will chair the 14th edition of Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa forum series on Internet Governance for Development.

The 2023 NDSF, Nweke said, would be anchored on the theme: “5G: Data Governance, Safety and Security,” with a lineup of experts to explore the benefits with teeming participants.

It will come with a grand support by the likes of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria.

The NDSF series on IG4D, he noted, is organised by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers and a hosted by ITREALMS Media group in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission together with top industry stakeholders like the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria among others as part of efforts for shaping the future of the Internet.

Nweke recalled that Prof. Sodiya, who holds PhD in Computer Science (2004) with a focus on Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic, has taught courses in many areas of computing and cybersecurity at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Sodiya, a pioneer researcher in the field of Information Security in Nigeria, has over 25 years experience in conducting high impact research in cyber security, attack/intrusion detection, authentication systems, cryptography, systems’ security, privacy protection, and security of distributed systems.

Nweke revealed that Sodiya has supervised over six Ph.D and 20 Masters students in different areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and computer science.

Currently, Sodiya serves as Postgraduate External Examiner/Assessor in about five universities locally and internationally with over 80 scholarly articles in local and international journals, as well as having presented papers at both local and international conferences, resulting in about 30 papers in referred conference proceedings, to name a few.

In 2010, Sodiya won TWAS-AAS-MICROSFT Award for outstanding Computer Science researcher living and working in Africa.

He has also won several leadership, excellence in research and professional awards.

Prof. Sodiya, a fellow of Nigeria Computer Society who served as Vice-President/Vice Chairman of Computer Professional (Registration council) of Nigeria between 2015 and 2017, is the immediate past President of Information Technology Systems and Security Professionals.

He is a proud member of the International Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Apart from representing Nigeria in International Federation of Information Processing, he is also a member of two technical committees of IFIP – ICT and Education TC-3 and Security and Privacy Protection in Information Processing Systems (TC-11).

He is a member of the Global Commission for the Stability of Cyberspace, just as he has served on various Presidential Committees, including on e-Government and Digital Economy.

He chairs the Board of Diplomates of Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria among others.