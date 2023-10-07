Sodiq Lawal gets national appointment For His Work In Media 

The Press and Ethics Journalists Forum, an umbrella under The Nigeria Media Vogue News has announced the Publisher of The Nation Reporters (www.thenationreporters.com), Sodiq Lawal, as the Co-ordinator and Media Resources, South West, Nigeria.

The announcement was made known in a statement on Saturday by the head of Nigeria Media Vogue News, Amb. Gafar Taliat.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Vogue Media is indeed happy to officially announced the media appointment of “Journalist Sodiq Lawal” as Our #coordinatorjobs for #southwest Press & Ethics Academy Services.

“For the Training and Retraining of Undergraduate students and others various Mass Communication journalism arts for professional certification through the Fourth estate of the realms and of the code and conduct of journalism operation globally.

“In additional, all others upcoming lovers of pen writings who are dreaming of Global Media News and others beats of journalism licence certificate. Would be opportunities to get grooming of ethical standard of Press and Ethics certificate workshop training online and physical from this our coordinator, it is a great historical chance for those operating online social media blogging too as well. This is great opportunity for younger undergraduate journalist to obtain certified professional certificate and press freedom ID card for more jobs connection.

“Congratulations to him as we are looking forward for his landmarks priority and nurturing the future generation media young people and others various related multimedia practitioners into this code and conduct of journalism practice. To God be the glory.”