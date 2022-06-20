Socio-economic activities hampered in Lagos, Abuja as fuel scarcity hits harder   

Social and economic activities have been affected due to scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol which has crept into some parts of the country.

The Eagle online correspondent who moved around different locations in Ifako-Ijaiye local government area observed long queues at different gas stations, on Iju road; College road; Ijaiye/Isheri road among others.

Some of the fuel outlets on the axes at the time of filing this report did not attend to customers, despite the presence of anxious and frustrated customers.

Following the sudden scarcity which no official reason has been given by any government agency, few stations selling the product have jerked up the price as high as N180 to N200/ litre, as against N165/litre.

The scarcity also forced hike in transport fares and scarcity of commercial vehicles, making many commuters to stay longer at bus stops before getting vehicles to their destinations.

Many motorists in Lagos also made it to their offices late, as they have spent long hours in queue to buy fuel.

The situation has also opened business for black marketers as they were sighted by road sides, hawking fuel and waiting for customers.

In Abuja, residents on Monday experienced pains over the scarcity of PMS.

Although the market has not recorded stable supply this year, it worsened with only NNPC Jahi, Shema in Jahi, A.A. Rano Maitama as retail outlets that opened to customers on the Kubwa expressway.

Also, Forte Oil petrol station opposite Transcorp Hilton, Maitama sold the product Monday, still, some petrol stations monitored all recorded endless queues and unbecoming tales of hardship from the commuters that spent the best part of the day longing to buy the fuel.

With the unending scarcity and poor market supervision, black marketing was commonplace also FCT.

While some sold the product with 10 litre plastic container per N3,000 some vended it for as much as N4,000 to customers that ran out of the product midway.

Recall that the country was hit by fuel scarcity early this year due to supply of contaminated product. The shortage lasted for about two months.