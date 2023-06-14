Society needs the likes of TB Joshua to advance — Cleric

A cleric, Prophet Joshua Iginla, says the society is in dire need of preachers in the mould of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Iginla was a guest at the 60th Posthumous birthday of the late SCOAN founder, held on Monday at Ikotun, Lagos.

The event was to encourage the faithful not be despair due to the transition of the founder, who died on June 5, 2021, weeks after delivering a message which sounded like a premonitions of his demise.

Iginla told the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of the event that the society needed such preachers for it to advance.

He said that the late SCOAN founder, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua, did what he preached.

Iginla said that more messages similar to those of late TB Joshua would bring gains in terms of salvation of souls.

He described the SCOAN founder as a gift to the present generation, whose reflexes and actions depicted divine calling.

He said: “To some, he is a teacher of the Gospel in the manner of the scriptural rabbis that heard direct from God and directed the people accordingly.

“To many, he was a counsellor and a giver, whose interface, when consulted, brought an end to social problems and needs.

“To many, he remained the voice of God, who spoke through him to heal afflictions, rebuke the demons and unclean spirits that hinder people’s blessings.”

Iginla, decried the unwholesome prophecies from some acclaimed prophets, saying that the human society craved for those like the late preacher for direction and advancement.

In the same vein, Apostle Chris Ihabure, also a guest at the event, said that TB Joshua left a legacy that would be difficult for any to match.

Ihabure said: “He was father to nations in terms of physical and spiritual needs.

“He puts to practice that which the scriptures advised faithful to do, that is putting your faith to work.

“His transition is still a pilgrimage to continue to intercede for faithful.”

Ihabure said that the late SCOAN founder would be remembered for his good deeds, and tasked others to emulate him for peace in the society.

NAN reports that the event afforded faithful to watch telecast of the late preacher, who turned Ikotun, Lagos State to a place for spiritual tourism.