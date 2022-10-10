Socialist, Bola Shagaya, loses mum, Governor commiserates with family

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with Hajia Bola Shagaya and the Bakini family of Ilorin on the death of their mother, Alhaja Saadat Abdulraheem.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.

The governor said that the family should take solace in the exemplary life lived by their mother as a true servant of God.

AbdulRazaq said: “Our heartfelt condolences go to Hajia Bola Shagaya, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Abdulraheem and the entire Bakini family of Ilorin emirate.

“We pray Allah, exalted is He, to grant Alhaja Al-jannah Firdaus and comfort the entire family.”

Bola Shagaya is a well known socialist and businesswoman.