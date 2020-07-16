Social media users have raised issues over a photograph that has since gone viral with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, with his right hand wrapped around the shoulder of a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh.

The former MD of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC had accused Akpabio of sexually assaulting her, a development she said led into her slapping the former Akwa Ibom State Governor.

One of the photographs that made the round on the social media also featured the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; and former Senator Magnus Abe.