Social media users mock singer BNXN for calling for ban on money

Singer BNXN has called for a ban on money.
Not stating any particular reason for his suggestion, the “Feelings” singer tweeted: “Make dem ban money.”
However, his call didn’t augur well with many social media users who took turns to taunt him.
Here are some reactions:
@GucciStarboi tweeted: “Ban yours and give them all to me.”
@de_wayoflife said: “See your big mouth.”
@ZOmamumo wrote: “Yes them need banned you to make money. Because you still dey smoke 2k loud.”
@jamiu_BIN_laden asked: “Na you be the new brand ambassador to sapa and shege??”
@IamHorlapoo tweeted: “Na Ogogoro effect be this o. Make we dey spend leaf abi paper.”
@ayokunle9ja said: “If this weyrey dem don make money nah nonsense talk remain.”
@DremoChase001 wrote: “Make dem ban your name sef cos e hard for mouth.”
@Ghost_Investor quizzed: “So we can exchange your dreadlocks for food right?”
@tobydeyforyou stated: “Abeg make dem pay my October salary first o.”
@DashLoKi tweeted: “Come surulere come do show for us free instead of them banning money.”