Social media users mock singer BNXN for calling for ban on money

Singer BNXN has called for a ban on money.

Not stating any particular reason for his suggestion, the “Feelings” singer tweeted: “Make dem ban money.”

However, his call didn’t augur well with many social media users who took turns to taunt him.

Here are some reactions:

@GucciStarboi tweeted: “Ban yours and give them all to me.”

@de_wayoflife said: “See your big mouth.”

@ZOmamumo wrote: “Yes them need banned you to make money. Because you still dey smoke 2k loud.”

@jamiu_BIN_laden asked: “Na you be the new brand ambassador to sapa and shege??”

@IamHorlapoo tweeted: “Na Ogogoro effect be this o. Make we dey spend leaf abi paper.”

@ayokunle9ja said: “If this weyrey dem don make money nah nonsense talk remain.”

@DremoChase001 wrote: “Make dem ban your name sef cos e hard for mouth.”

@Ghost_Investor quizzed: “So we can exchange your dreadlocks for food right?”

@tobydeyforyou stated: “Abeg make dem pay my October salary first o.”

@DashLoKi tweeted: “Come surulere come do show for us free instead of them banning money.”