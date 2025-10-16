Social media erupts over ‘iPhone XR to 17 Pro Max’ saga

Nigeria’s social and digital media space is abuzz with reactions following the unveiling of an iPhone XR allegedly repackaged as an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while some view this as a cautionary lesson about consumer trust, others condemned it.

They described it as deception and exploitation.

The controversy started when entrepreneur Blord showcased a device he claimed was an iPhone XR transformed into an iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at N450,000 (plus delivery).

According to reports, the internals of the device remain those of the older XR model, but its exterior casing, screen, battery, and other visible components are upgraded or replaced to mimic the latest iPhone design.

The practice has been described by critics as using “an old engine with a new body”.

In response, social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (VDM) claimed to have traced the operation to China.

VDM issued a video evidence of a factory where the so-called “clones” are allegedly refurbished, re-shelled, and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Blord is said to be marketing the former at N450,000, while VDM claimed to have uncovered a version being shipped from China for about N280,000 (plus delivery).

This represents a staggering N170,000 price difference between the two.

Many social media users have described the saga as a reflection of Nigeria’s obsession with social status and material display rather than authenticity.

A social media user identified as Real Chuno, on X (formerly Twitter), called on Apple to take decisive action against those involved.

Chuno said: “Apple needs to start arresting those converting iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro Max and deceiving the public into buying it — that’s pure criminality.

“Turning an iPhone XR into a fake iPhone 17 Pro Max and selling it? That’s not hustle, that’s a crime.

“Apple needs to step in for real.”

Another user, Brian David, expressed disbelief over the trend, questioning the logic behind such purchases.

David wrote: “I genuinely want to understand the rationale behind selling and buying an iPhone XR that has been upgraded to look like a 17 Pro Max.

“What’s the sense in it?”

On Facebook, a commentator, identified as Smith Olawale, attributed the trend to what he described as “a poverty mentality and lack of self-contentment”.

Olawale wrote: “It is lack of contentment of trying to prove to people what you are not that makes full-grown men and women knowingly buy a repackaged iPhone XR as an iPhone 17 Pro Max, just to pose as though they own one.”

He added that people needed to purge themselves of the urge to impress others.

He questioned: “After acquiring an iPhone 17 Pro Max and showing it to the world, what next?

“It will give you long life, bah?”

Similarly, Anita Brown, an Instagram user, condemned the act, calling it “embarrassing and deceitful”.

Brown said: “We’re a poor country; why do you want to give someone the impression that you’re using an iPhone 17 when you’re holding an XR?

“Why are human beings competing for prices of a fake product?”