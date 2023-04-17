Social life scaled up as UNILORIN hands over Item7(go) to ex-student

The Physical Planning Unit (PPU) of University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has handed over a multi-million naira edifice built by a fast food outlet, Item7(go) to its developer, Ibigbemi Oloruntobi.

Oloruntobi is a 2011 graduate of Physics and an alumnus of the University.

Handing over the project, Adams Jimoh, the Acting Director of the PPU, disclosed that the project was developed under the Built-Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

Jimoh said the concern of the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole’s administration on projects, is to have an edifice that would stand the test of time in terms of structure and aesthetics.

He added that the ‘Item7 (go)’ building is a pride to the institution.

The Chief Security Officer of the University, Wasiu Oyewo, congratulated the CEO of “Item7(go)” and his management team for bringing such a magnificent edifice to the institution.

He urged them to create synergy between the University Security Unit and their security personnel to avert unwarranted clashes of interest.

Oyewo said that the University Security office regulates all security personnel operating on campus, advising them to key into the arrangement by bringing them to the unit for familiarisation.

The Deputy Director of Works (Estate Management), B. S. Baba, also appreciated the investment, noting that it will go a long way to adding value to the image of the University.

The Head of the Fire Service Unit urged them to always position their fire extinguishers well and to also regularly check to identify expired ones or leakages and to quickly make replacement where necessary.

The representative of Director of Corporate Affairs of University, Mustapha Abubakar, who acknowledged the relationship between ‘Item7 (go)’ and the directorate, appreciated the support of ‘Item7 (Go)’ on Unilorin FM programmes.

Responding, Oloruntobi appreciated the University management and other staff for the opportunity given to him, describing his presence at the University as a social responsibility.

He said that as a graduate of the institution, he was aware of the usual complaint over the years that Unilorin is usually dull as there is no place for relaxation after classes.

”We have been having that issue even while I was an undergraduate, so I saw a very big problem there which I have in my mind that one day, I am going to solve,” he said.