A Social Commentator and Human Rights Journalist, Jumu’ah Abiodun, has berated Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, for boasting that he bought private a jet during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The cleric while delivering a recent sermon said he bought his third jet during the pandemic.

Suleman said: “In pandemic I bought a jet; the third one.

“I have three.

“I was praying for COVID-19 not to end because I was resting.

“While people were complaining, my wife asked: ‘Can life be this sweet?’

“Am I talking to somebody here?”

The activist in his Twitter reaction on Friday said: “Devil is at work,” adding that Apostle Suleman is a businessman and not a pastor.

Abiodun tweeted: “In fairness, I don’t want to blame Apostle Johnson Suleman for his unguided statements, he has indicated he’s completely a businessman, not a man of God.

“I have seen a Servant of God who recently empowered his Church members with all he has, but him (Apostle Suleman) boasting of acquired a jet during the pandemic that’s devastating the world economy.

“Anyway, I’m not surprised, I have seen a Pastor who bought a house and land worth N350 million during the pandemic in Lagos, the lousy and local pastor has collection of luxury cars, in fact, the so-called pastor never for one day use the white limousine in his compound.

“You pastors that preach this ‘life is vanity’ to us, you are the one amassing wealth for yourselves, most of you are callous and shameless.

“Seriously, most Nigerian pastors or man of God are devil, what are you doing with one private jet not to talk of three. That’s why most of you encourage politicians to embezzle public funds all in the name of laying your evil hands on their empty head.

“Even the useless Universities most of you established, 2% of your congregation can’t afford it.”

https://twitter.com/ Jumuahabiodun/status/ 1362706493984931842?s=19

According to Abiodun, millions of people lost their jobs during the global lockdown.

He said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment reached historic heights with more than 40 million and you there boasting of purchasing third private jets, you are evil.

“Hundreds of his Church members were hungry, they can’t afford three square meals a day during the global lockdown, yet they were laughing.”

On praying pandemic should not end, Abiodun said: “You even got to a stage of praying COVID-19 should not end because of your selfish interest and your congregation were laughing. On a more serious note, you an embarrassment to your religion.”

Recently, Apostle Suleman has been entangled in a infidelity scandal where former pastor, Mike Davids, accusing him of sleeping with his wife, an allegation which he has denied.