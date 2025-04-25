So-Safe corps arrests man for vandalizing, stealing cables at Ogun Stadium

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed So-Safe Corps, has apprehended a 24-year-old suspect, Aliyu Umaru, for allegedly vandalising and stealing underground electrification cables at the Gateway International Stadium, Ilaro, Yewa South local government area.

The suspect, according to available information, was apprehended at about 2:00 a.m on Tuesday during a patrol routine by officers attached to the Ilaro Area Command of the Corps.

His arrest was contained in a statement issued by the State Commander, Soji Ganzallo, and signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf on Friday.

According to the statement, “Upon approaching the scene, the officers discovered the suspect, Aliyu Umaru, in the act of vandalising and stealing underground cables. He was immediately apprehended at the scene.

“During interrogation, a quantity of the stolen cables, along with a cutlass and scissors, were recovered from the suspect.”

It added that the suspect, along with the recovered exhibits, has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Ilaro Divisional Headquarters, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

