American photo-sharing app Snapchat has joined Twitter and Facebook to kick out outgoing US President Donald Trump.

According to the AFP, Snapchat has permanently deleted Trump’s account.

The move comes as the company fears that Trump will use his Snapchat account to cause turmoil in the upcoming January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Snapchat first temporally suspended Trump’s account last week after the company concluded that the outgoing president promotes and spreads “hate speech, and incites violence” in violation of Snapchat rules against misinformation.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of president Trump’s Snapchat account,” Snapchat spokesman said to AFP.

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”