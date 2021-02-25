The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency has announced the death of its Governing Board member, Chief Egwu Chima.

A statement by Ibrahim Mohammed, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit, SMEDAN, on Thursday in Abuja stated that the Board Member died in a medical facility in Abuja on February 19, 2021 after a brief illness.

Chima, who hailed from Ebonyi State, represented the South East Geopolitical Zone on the board, and was a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state.

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased, Dr. Dikko Radda, Director-General of SMEDAN, described the death of the board member as a shock and a great loss to the agency.

Radda said the late Chima would be remembered for his services to the agency, particularly his passionate love for the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria.

He said Chima had within his stay projected the image of the agency very well.

The DG said: “He will be remembered for his friendly dispositions and vibrant contributions during board meetings.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and prayed for the repose of the deceased.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Governing Board of SMEDAN, Otunba Femi Pedro, in a condolence message said he was heartbroken and saddened by the sudden demise of the board member.

Pedro described him as a wonderful person with many memories of him making useful contributions towards the progress of the Agency and fighting for the welfare of the people of Ebonyi State.

Pedro recalled that he was a truly extraordinary man, humorous, charming and widely admired and respected by all members of the Board.

“He will surely be missed, and will never be forgotten, may God grant him eternal rest,” he said.