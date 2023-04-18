Smear Campaigns Threat: Centre carpets Whistle blower, urges NNPCL to remain focused

The Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, (CHURAC) has reacted to threat of smear campaigns against the leadership of the NNPC Limited by a group, George Uboh Whistleblowers Network, declaring that the reason for the action is baseless.

The is contained in a press release, signed by CHURAC Chairman Board of Trustees, Ebikonbowei Alaowei.

The statement reads in part: “The allegation that NNPC Limited sold 48m barrel stolen crude oil to China is baseless and has no atom of truth. The self-acclaimed whistleblower group is only blackmailing the Company maybe to achieve some fraudulent purposes.

“We’re aware that the person behind the so-called whistleblower group is an ex-convict both nationally and internationally. For a person who has been convicted by courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria and in the USA over financial crimes cannot float whistleblower organisation in Nigeria to fight financial crime.

“While we support every genuine move to checkmate corrupt activities both in private and public sectors, some whistleblowers are now taken advantage of the gesture to witch hunt perceived enemies. Some are now indulging in cyber bullying or stalking, while others carry out smear campaigns in the media to assassinate the characters of their victims.

“If George Uboh believes that the NNPC Limited CEO, Mele kyari or any member of the Company commits criminal offence, he should channel his campaign to the appropriate quarters. If actually George Uboh’s Whistleblowers’ Network has instituted action in court against the NNPC Limited then he should restrain his group from prosecuting media trial against the leadership of the Company.

“The steps taken by the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on Illegal Sale of 48m barrel of crude oil is therefore condemnable. It appears that the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives has chosen to close ranks with the blackmailers. The protest staged by George Uboh’s Whistleblowers’ Group, led by Ambassador Joseph Peter Umoh against the House ad hoc Committee is a ploy to embolden the House ad hoc Committee led by Hon. Mark Gbillah to witch hunt the leadership of the NNPCL.

“Granted that the National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to investigate and probe institutions of government, performing that function to intimidate and witch hunt perceived enemies is uncalled for. The National Assembly should therefore stop this glaring persecution of the NNPC Limited’s Management Board. George Uboh should also call his Group of protesters to order”.

The Centre reiterated that Unoh could not blackmail everybody with his fraudulent whistleblower organisation into submission.

It called on the NNPC Limited not to succumb to the pressure of these serial blackmailers, also calling on the anti-corruption agencies to invite these so-called protesters and their sponsors for interrogation and possible prosecution if found wanting.